LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday seven additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, 498 employees have tested positive, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Of those, 152 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 395 have returned to work.
Two LAPD employees, including one sworn officer, have died from virus-related complications.
Last month, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez, a sworn-officer, and Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer died from coronavirus complications.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported one additional case, bringing the department’s total to 156 employees.
Kellogg says 143 have recovered and returned to work, and 12 are recovering at home. A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.
Also Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Health reported 1,440 newly confirmed cases and 63 additional virus-related deaths, bringing countywide totals to 211,808 cases and 5,057 deaths.
