LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported another 51 deaths and 2,645 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, which brings the county’s total to 206,761 cases and 4,967 coronavirus-related deaths.
Officials also reported 1,610 confirmed coronavirus hospitalizations and 31% of patients in the intensive care unit, a significant decline from the 2,200 level that was seen nearly a month ago and an average of about 2,000 per day last week.
California’s top health officer, Dr. March Ghaly, warned that the state’s reporting system is experiencing some problems which will lead to a backlog in reporting coronavirus test results. Ghaly said on Friday that the backlog is expected to begin to clear in 24 to 48 hours, and that may impact the counting of infection numbers.
Health experts and local officials continue to encourage residents to avoid parties and crowds, wear face coverings in public, maintain physical distance from people you don’t live with, and practice proper hand hygiene.
