LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California officials said on Saturday that they have resolved problems with the state’s computer system that tracks coronavirus cases.

“Our laboratory reporting system is 15 years old. That’s before the iPhone existed,” said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, Director of Public Health in Pasadena.

While waiting for the newest infection numbers that could lead to reporting increases in cities like Pasadena, Goh says everyone still needs to follow coronavirus guidelines, including having proper hand hygiene, wear face coverings, practice physical distancing and stay away from gatherings.

One of Pasadena’s best-known residents, boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya, shared a message to get the word out about the dangers of coronavirus.

The disease has disproportionately affected the Latinx community, of which a significant number of people live in multi-generational homes.

Dr. Goh says we should expect the pandemic to go well into next year, so having accurate data will allow cities and counties to make policy decisions like which businesses can stay open.

“What we’re seeing is the result of chronic underinvestment in public health, as a system but also in our IT system,” Goh said. “So what we’re learning as a society is that we need to increase what we’re investing in public health.”

State officials said the problem with the computer system has not affected the number of reported hospitalizations or deaths but it has impacted contact tracing efforts in some areas.

Case numbers more reflective of coronavirus counts throughout the state of California could come as early as the end of next week.