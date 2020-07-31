PASADENA (CBSLA) — As temperatures continue to climb across Southern California, businesses that have reopened in line with coronavirus guidelines by only offering services outdoor are now facing unique challenges.
How hot it is outside can dictate whether or not business is booming for stylists, barbers and nail salon employees.
“I’ll stop [working] at about 2 p.m. before it gets really hot,” stylist Vanessa Wanner said.
Under Gov. Newsom’s order, personal care services like hair salons, nail salons and massage parlors that want to move outside have to follow face-covering protocols and other safety guidelines.
While some businesses have reported a nearly seamless transition to outdoor operations, others are worried this setup will be detrimental to their businesses both logistically and financially.
Restaurant owner Gale Kohl of Gale’s Restaurant has also moved eating spaces outdoors and says patrons seem to be adapting fine.
“There’s a breeze that goes through here, so people have been embracing it, and they’re happy,” Kohl said.