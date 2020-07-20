BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines Monday afternoon for personal care services that want to move outside.
Under the updated rules, all businesses must have a canopy or tent, with no more than one side. And they can’t perform a service that would require the customer to go inside.
Employees must follow CAL-OSHA protocol for outdoor jobs, like having access to water, shade, and cool-down breaks, and they must be trained on emergency procedures related to heat illnesses.
But not all personal care services are allowed to move outdoors. Tattoo parlors, piercing services and electrology – such as hair removal — require hygienic environments and therefore can’t operate outdoors.
And many other businesses owners say they can’t either.
Kevin Beit, who owns Beverly Hills-based Kevin B Salon, says he will have to stay closed and simply wait until the state finds a compromise that will allow him to reopen – even if he only has one client in his salon at a time.
“Honestly the salon was the safest place people will come because we take one client per hour, we all have masks, wear hand sanitizer,” he said.