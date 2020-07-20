Salons, Tattoo Parlors Barred From Moving Personal Care Services Outdoors Under the updated rules, all businesses must have a canopy or tent, with no more than one side. And they can’t perform a service that would require the customer to go inside.

'Further Widening The Educational Gap': LAUSD Parents Say Students Left Behind During Pandemic Due To Lack Of Specialized Teaching, Internet AccessLAUSD said it had not yet finalized its plans for remote learning for the upcoming school year, but said it would provide those in need with devices and internet access.