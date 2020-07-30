LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday three additional employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department’s total to 474.
Of those who tested positive, 226 are at home recovering or self-isolating and 290 have returned to work, according to the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
The announcement comes following the death of two LAPD employees from coronavirus complications.
39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer Erica McAdoo died earlier this month and a sworn police officer, 45-year-old police officer Valentin Martinez, died last week.
The Los Angeles Fire Department also reported another employee has tested positive for the virus, bringing the department’s total to 151.
Of those, 129 have recovered and returned to work and 22 are recovering at home.
On Sunday, 44-year-old LAFD firefighter-paramedic, Jose M. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications.
Meanwhile, Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,628 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and 41 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 185,872 cases and 4,552 deaths.
