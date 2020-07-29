(CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers have locked in star defensive end Joey Bosa for another five years. The parties agreed to a contract extension worth $135 million over the term. The contract includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million guaranteed overall, an NFL record for a defensive player.
The deal will make Bosa the highest paid defensive player as measured by annual salary. His $27 million per year surpasses the $25 million per season Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will make from his recent five-year $125 million extension.
Khalil Mack’s deal with the Chicago Bears, which totals $141 million, remains the largest overall for a defensive player. But the recent Bosa and Garrett deals have shifted the market for defensive ends in the NFL.
Bosa, selected with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, has become one of the game’s most productive defenders. He earned AP Rookie of the Year honors is first season, thanks, in part to his 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss. Since his rookie campaign, Bosa has earned two Pro Bowl selections. In his career to date, he’s notched 40 sacks and 53 tackles for loss in 51 games over four seasons.