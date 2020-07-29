LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Best Buy is joining Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods in keeping its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The big box electronic store announced Wednesday it would close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging “this holiday season may certainly look different.”
Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods said on Monday it would keep its stores closed for Thanksgiving, while Walmart made its announcement last week.
Best Buy said customers can still shop around the clock on its website, and that stores would continue to offer home delivery and contactless curbside pickup.
In recent years, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday have been the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, despite calls for big retailers to take the holiday off so workers can spend time with their families. It’s unclear at this time if Best Buy, Walmart, Target or any other retailers will also keep stores closed the day after Thanksgiving in order to cut down on crowds of shoppers.