LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Target has announced its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year saying, “this isn’t a year for crowds.”
In an online statement, the company also announced they will also expand their holiday deals to begin in October to help avoid “crowded events.”
“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” says Target CEO Brian Cornell.
“This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”
Stores will also be making more products available through pickup and delivery services.
“Since March, we’ve introduced dozens of safety measures so guests can shop confidently in our stores. And we’re working on even more ways to ensure that your store experience is as convenient—and contactless—as possible, making Target America’s safest place to shop this holiday season,” the company said.
It was not immediately clear how the company would handle the usual influx of shoppers on Black Friday or if stores would even hold the event.