LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Taylor Swift’s new album “Folklore” set a record on Friday for the most streams ever of a new album from a female artist.
Swift’s passionate fan base spans all over the world and one of those fans is the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant. The pop star sent a cardigan that inspired her hit single “Cardigan” on her album to the 17-year-old and she went on Instagram to thank Swift for her generosity.
“Thank you SO much @taylorswift…I am OBSESSED with ‘folklore’!!!” wrote Bryant alongside a pic of the cardigan on her Instagram story.
I knew you tried to change the ending, Peter losing Wendy. The #cardiganMusicVideo is out now.https://t.co/Yu1UmTNnJI pic.twitter.com/gDgNhkDUuq
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020
Vanessa Bryant also went on Instagram and wrote “Thank you @taylorswift #Cardigan,” alongside a picture of her daughter holding the new piece of wardrobe from Swift. “Folklore” is Swift’s eighth studio album and it comes less than a year after her 2019 album “Lover.”
Natalia and Vanessa Bryant tragically lost their father Kobe and daughter and sister Gianna in a helicopter accident in January.