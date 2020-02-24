



10:50 a.m. Vanessa Bryant takes the dais: “Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She always kissed me goodnight and kissed me good morning.”

10:42 a.m. An emotional Jimmy Kimmel is the memorial’s first speaker: “Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi’s face, Gig’s number, everywhere, at every intersection. There are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired, not because he is a basketball player who was an artist too.”

10:29 a.m. Beyoncé opens the Kobe Bryant public memorial with “Kobe’s favorite song,” her hit “XO,” followed by a rendition of “Halo.”

10:25 a.m. Michael Jordan, Kim and Kanye Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union all in attendance.

10:15 a.m. Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Byron Scott all in attendance at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A public memorial was being held Monday morning to honor Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other people killed in a tragic plane wreck last month in Calabasas.

The Celebration of Life got underway at 10 a.m. There was no immediate information on who would be speaking at the memorial.

In attendance were NBA and Lakers royalty: Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Byron Scott, Dwayne Wade and Metta World Peace. Also there were California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kim and Kanye Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The memorial’s first speaker was comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

More than 100,000 people signed up for tickets to the service, with only 20,000 able to obtain them. Thousands of fans had lined up to get in as early as 6 a.m. Officials were reminding fans without tickets to avoid the area.

Pico and Olympic boulevards and other major streets near the arena remained open, but smaller streets outside Staples Center and L.A. Live were blocked off and accessible only to people with tickets.

On the morning of Jan. 26, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the Calabasas hills amid heavy fog.

The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.

In its preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that there was no evidence the chopper’s engines had failed prior to going down.