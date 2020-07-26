Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A few hundred protesters have converged in Westwood for another demonstration in solidarity with protests in Portland, Oregon.
Sunday’s protest at the Federal Building follows a similar demonstration in downtown a day prior that resulted in four arrests, and injuries to seven people.
As of 2:40 p.m., there were no reports of injuries or arrests, and the demonstration appeared peaceful. However, the protesters have blocked the intersection of Veteran Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.
The is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.