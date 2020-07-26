LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tensions ran high in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night after protests in support of ongoing demonstrations in Portland turned violent.
It all started after several protesters broke windows at the Federal building on N. Los Angeles Street. Some also painted graffiti on walls inside.
The police then ordered a city-wide tactical alert, prompting dozens of officers in riot gear. In all, four demonstrators were arrested. Of those, three were arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer. A fourth, who police say was in possession of a machete, was arrested on suspicion of causing a disturbance.
A total of four officers and three protesters were treated for minor injuries during the incident.
“The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to making certain that Angelenos can exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully, and we cannot allow violence and destruction of property to put anyone’s safety at risk — whether they be officers, demonstrators, or bystanders,” said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.
