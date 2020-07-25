LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following news of Regis Philbin’s death on Saturday, celebrities and loved ones took to social media to pay tribute.
Watching #RegisPhilbin as a kid was so influential. His easy nature, story telling & uproarious sense of humor made me want to be like him. We met in the early 2000’s & told him I’d always wanted to meet him. He smiled, shook my hand & said, “Well now you have.” A class act. ❤️
— Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 25, 2020
Regis was a legendary figure in TV. There was no one like him. I used to love watching him. He was always up, always genuine, always real. God bless, Regis. #ripregis #RegisPhilbin https://t.co/mJyWwT9FJ4
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 25, 2020
A genuinely good and decent human being. R.I.P. https://t.co/CDpvKhW7rT
— Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) July 25, 2020
Rest easy Regis Philbin. Great time to recycle this video of the greatest moment ever on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire pic.twitter.com/8ZrvUySUD7
— Chase Robertson (@chasecar7) July 25, 2020
Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020
We are sad to learn about the passing of TV icon and fellow New Yorker, Regis Philbin. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIpYDgzPMc
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 25, 2020
RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing!
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020
Do yourself a favor and YouTube Regis Philbin on Letterman. Some of my favorite interviews.
What a legend. RIP.
— Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) July 25, 2020
We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine
— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020