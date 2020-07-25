LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary TV host Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88, CBS News has confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Following news of his death, celebrities and loved ones took to social media:

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

Rest easy Regis Philbin. Great time to recycle this video of the greatest moment ever on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire pic.twitter.com/8ZrvUySUD7 — Chase Robertson (@chasecar7) July 25, 2020

Watching #RegisPhilbin as a kid was so influential. His easy nature, story telling & uproarious sense of humor made me want to be like him. We met in the early 2000’s & told him I’d always wanted to meet him. He smiled, shook my hand & said, “Well now you have.” A class act. ❤️ — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 25, 2020

Born in New York City, Philbin grew up in the New York borough of the Bronx, the son of Italian-Irish parents and named for the Roman Catholic boys high school his dad attended, according to the Associated Press.

His first talk show was “The Regis Philbin Show” in San Diego, Calif. He later went on to co-host with Kathie Lee Gifford — on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985-2000 — or Kelly Ripa — on “Live! with Regis and Kelly” from 2001 until his 2011 retirement.

Philbin logged more than 15,000 hours on the air, earning him recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most broadcast hours logged by a TV personality, a record previously held by Hugh Downs, according to the wire service.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.