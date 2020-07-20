LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Kanye West, who recently announced his plans to run for U.S. President, tweeted out several back-to-back messages on Monday night before announcing a new album release.

He held his first campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, where he was slammed for saying Harriet Tubman did not free the slaves. Two years ago, West also made controversial remarks in a TMZ interview that he thought slavery was “a choice.”

Monday night around 6:50 p.m. PT, West began posting other messages on his Twitter account discussing family, entertainment networks, and some pop culture references.

Among his tweets was Michael Jackson’s music video for the hit song “Black or White.” West also claimed that Jordan Peele’s horror film about race “Get Out” was about him, talked about wanting to live near his family, and said that his wife Kim Kardashian West tried to get him to a doctor.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West tweeted.

During his campaign in South Carolina, West said “I almost killed my daughter” when referring to his anti-abortion political stance.

It was not confirmed if the apparent intervention attempt West tweeted about is related to West saying in the 2018 album, “Ye” that he has bipolar disorder.

West also opened up about his struggle with mental

West later switched topics in his tweets on Monday night, saying instead that he was going to “focus on the music now.” One of his latest tweets was a tease for his newest album, “Donda,” named after his mother who died in 2007, which West said will be released on Friday.