LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Kanye West tweeted out on Saturday that he will run for president, saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

One of his first supporters in this apparent bid for the White House was Space X founder Elon Musk, who tweeted in response, “I am in full support!”

West shared a picture on Twitter just a few days earlier of him and Musk together.

This isn’t the first time West has floated around the idea of running for president, and not the first time he’s been outspoken about politics.

In 2005, West said on television that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” in response to the national Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts.

In 2018, West sported a red “Make America Great Again” hat during his famous Oval Office visit, where he posed with President Donald Trump.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, also visited the White House to help push for criminal justice reform and has met with Trump several times.

It would be late in the race for West to join in, but at this time, it is unclear if he has seriously put into action plans to run this year and whether any official paperwork has been filed.

Currently, former vice president Joe Biden is running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.