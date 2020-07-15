ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Orange County continues to spike at an alarming rate, residents will now be able to get free testing at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The county Wednesday is opening a large-scale COVID-19 testing program at the convention center capable of testing 600 to 800 people per day.

The county hopes to be able to ramp up testing to 1,200 people per day within a few weeks.

Testing will be prioritized for people with symptoms, those who have been exposed to a coronavirus patient, healthcare workers, first responders, nursing home residents, the homeless and essential workers.

To get tested, people must make an online appointment here.

The site is a public-private collaboration with the 360 Clinic and the city of Anaheim. Those with health insurance will have their insurers billed, while those without insurance will have the cost of the test covered by federal funding.

Testing will run Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Through Tuesday, O.C. has recorded 26,120 coronavirus cases and 433 deaths. 712 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 237 in ICU beds.

At least 324,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted countywide so far.