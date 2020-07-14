SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported nine additional coronavirus deaths and 865 new cases Tuesday bringing the county’s total over 26,000.
The countywide total now stands at over 26,120 cases and 433 deaths to date.
Three of the deaths reported on Tuesday were skilled nursing facility residents and one was an assisted living facility resident.
Of the 26,120 cases of coronavirus in the county, 1,355 were skilled nursing home facility residents and 215 of them have died.
The number of hospitalized patients increased from 674 on Monday to 712, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 233 to 235.
In the county’s jails, 432 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with 386 having recovered and 46 in medical isolation being treated for symptoms. The county is awaiting the results of 17 tests.
County officials said 324,479 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 11,088 recoveries have been documented.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents increased from 225.8 on Monday to 240.6 Tuesday, higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday imposed more restrictions for the 30 counties on the state’s watch list which includes Orange County.
Orange County, which was ordered to close its bars and prohibit indoor dining, must now shut down fitness centers, indoor religious services and non-essential businesses such as beauty salons, and shopping malls.
Also Monday, the Orange County Board of Education voted 4-1 to recommend opening campuses next month without masks or social distancing, but the decision is not binding on any of the county’s districts.
