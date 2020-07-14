CYPRESS (CBSLA) — Two horses have died after being injured in races at Los Alamitos Race Course this weekend.
Tacy, a 5-year-old mare, was leading Sunday night’s fifth race when she was pulled up by jockey Christian M. Aragon and vanned off, or taken away in a cart. Officials confirmed Monday she was later euthanized.
Alltime Favorite, a 2-year-old gelding, was vanned off after being injured in Saturday night’s sixth race, in which he was finished fifth. He was initially reported as being under evaluation for possible surgery, but showed up on the California Horse Racing Board’s fatalities report as having died Monday.
The Cypress track had just been placed on probation Friday by state regulators after several racehorse deaths this year. At least 20 horses have died after suffering racing or training injuries at the track this year, while another 10 have died of gastrointestinal problems and other issues.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)