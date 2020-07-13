CYPRESS (CBSLA) — A 2-year-old horse injured during a weekend race at Los Alamitos Race Course.
Alltime Favorite was carted off the track after being injured in Saturday night’s sixth race. The horse had finished fifth, but the official race chart noted he “weaved,” was injured and vanned off.
No other information was available about his injury, and track officials said the gelding was being evaluated for possible surgery.
The track was placed on probation Friday by state regulators after a rash of race horse deaths this year. At least 19 have died after suffering racing or training injuries just this year, while 10 others have died due to gastrointestinal and other types of illnesses.
Alltime Favorite won his previous two races before Saturday’s injury, both at Los Alamitos.