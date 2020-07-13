LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of TV’s “Glee” were mourning Monday after the body of actress Naya River was recovered from Lake Piru on the seventh anniversary of the death of co-star Cory Monteith.

Rivera’s body was found July 13 after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week. Rivera, 33, is presumed to have drowned in the lake.

Investigators say there was no indication of foul play or suicide.

On July 13, 2013, Vancouver police discovered Monteith, 31, dead in a hotel room.

A preliminary autopsy report later indicated Monteith died from “a mixed drug toxicity” consisting of heroin and alcohol.

While no foul play was suspected in either death, fans of the show appeared shaken by the tragic timing.

