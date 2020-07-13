CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Cory Monteith, Glee, Naya Rivera

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of TV’s “Glee” were mourning Monday after the body of actress Naya River was recovered from Lake Piru on the seventh anniversary of the death of co-star Cory Monteith.

Rivera’s body was found July 13 after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week. Rivera, 33, is presumed to have drowned in the lake.

Investigators say there was no indication of foul play or suicide.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: Actors Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera attend the 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on March 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

On July 13, 2013, Vancouver police discovered Monteith, 31, dead in a hotel room.

A preliminary autopsy report later indicated Monteith died from “a mixed drug toxicity” consisting of heroin and alcohol.

While no foul play was suspected in either death, fans of the show appeared shaken by the tragic timing.

Comments

Leave a Reply