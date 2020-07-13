LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — The body of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera has been recovered from Lake Piru after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week.

The body has not yet been identified by the Ventura County Coroner’s Office. However, based on the location where the body was found, its physical characteristics, clothes and physical condition of the body, Sheriff Bill Ayub said they were “confident the body is that of Naya Rivera.”

Crews had been searching the lake exhaustively for Rivera, who went missing at the lake last Wednesday.

“This has been a pretty exhaustive search with a lot of resources over a period of now, today is day six,” Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said.

Buschow said crews found the body floating in the northeast side of the lake, the area where Rivera was last seen. According to Ayub, the depth of the water in the area where Rivera had been found is between 35 and 65 feet, and that there can be trees and brush underwater. The area had been searched extensively with sonar and by divers, who described murky conditions underwater that forced them to remain tethered with ropes in order to find their way back to the boats.

RELATED: Investigators Release 911 Call Made After Boaters Found ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera’s Son On Boat In Lake Piru

Workers found Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found in the boat by himself, touching off the search for the actress. The child told authorities he and his mother had been swimming in the lake and was wearing a life vest. A second, adult-sized life vest was found in the boat.

Ayub said the boy described to investigators that he had been helped into the boat by his mother, and had looked back and saw her disappearing under the surface of the water.

Rivera is presumed to have drowned in the lake. Ayub said there was no indication of foul play or suicide.

The body has been taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.

RELATED: ‘Glee’ Cast Members Take To Social Media After Naya Rivera Disappears While Swimming In Lake Piru With 4-Year-Old Son

Rivera isn’t the first “Glee” cast member to meet a tragic end: co-star Cory Monteith was found dead July 13, 2013 – exactly seven years to the day Rivera’s body was recovered – from what investigators later said was a fatal drug overdose.