LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men and two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were each charged with murder with a special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary. The enhancement makes Walker and Rodgers eligible for the death penalty.
They also face gang and gun allegations, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Two minors, ages 17 and 15, were also charged with a count of murder and robbery in juvenile court. They have not been identified.
Police had arrested a fifth suspect, but it’s not clear the status of that person in the investigation.
Prosecutors say the four broke into the Hollywood Hills home where 20-year-old Bashar Barakah Jackson, also known as Pop Smoke, was staying on Feb. 19. The rapper was shot and killed.
Walker and Rodgers both face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged. Prosecutors will decide at a later date whether to seek the death penalty.
Los Angeles police continue to investigate the murder.