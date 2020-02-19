



– Rap artist Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a home located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.

Los Angeles police officers found him after responding to a 911 call which came from the East Coast. The caller “stated that a friend of their’s home was being broken into by multiple suspects and one of them was armed with a handgun,” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie told reporters in a Wednesday morning news briefing.

Officers arrived on scene to find one man with gunshot wounds, Lurie said. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died. Police did not immediately name the victim, only saying he was a man in his 20s.

“It has also been widely reported that the victim is a music star of some import,” Lurie said. “We have not confirmed the identity of the victim at this point, so we are not stating that.”

However, later Tuesday morning, Jackson’s record label, Republic Records, confirmed he was the man killed.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

An Instagram post Tuesday by Pop Smoke appears to show him standing in front of the home where the shooting occurred.

Along with the victim, there were several people inside the home at the time of the killing, Lurie said. Witnesses told investigators there were anywhere from two to six suspects, Lurie disclosed. At least one of them was wearing a black mask.

It’s also unclear if the shooting was random or targeted. No arrests have yet been made. It’s unclear if the home had surveillance cameras or if anything was stolen.

The home is owned by Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp. She posted a statement to Instagram Wednesday which read:

“Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”