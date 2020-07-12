LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A relief program aimed at helping renters in the city of Los Angeles who have been struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic begins accepting applications on Monday.

The application for the Emergency Renters Relief Program will be open for five days, starting at 8 a.m. Monday and closing at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The program is available to all city renters, regardless of immigration status, officials said.

Eligible applicants — defined as those whose household income is at or below 80% of the area median income — will be randomly selected once the registration period ends.

The program allocates $103 million to provide a rent subsidy for low-income tenants who are unable to pay their rent because of circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of the funds come from the city’s portion of the federal CARES Act money.

An estimated 50,000 Los Angeles households will be able to benefit from this program which officials say will provide a grant of up to $1,000 per month and $2,000 per household for rent paid directly to the landlord on the tenant’s behalf.

The program was first proposed by Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Herb Wesson and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

Interested renters can apply online at hcidla.lacity.org or call the application hotline at 844-944-1868 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. for more information. People with hearing or speech impairments may call 844-325-1398 during the same hours.

