LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles has released application registration dates for a $103 million relief program for renters struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13, L.A. residents will be able to begin applying for the Emergency Renters Assistance Program both online and by phone. The application window closed on Friday, July 17, at 11:59 p.m.

The program is open only to L.A. households living in apartments or duplexes making less than 80% of the Area Median Income, known as AMI.

For a one person household, that equates to less than $58,450 annually. A family of four must make under $83,500 per year to qualify.

All city residents can apply regardless of immigration status.

After the application window closes, qualified applicants will be randomly selected from the entire pool to receive the subsidy, which consists of a grant of up to $1,000 per month, with a total maximum of $2,000 per household.

The money will be paid directly to the landlord.

The L.A. City Council approved the program in early June. Nearly all the funding is coming from the federal CARES Act.

Last week, with a spike in coronavirus cases statewide forcing authorities to reinstate restrictions, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave local governments the authority to halt renter evictions through September.