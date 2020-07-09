NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Newport Beach City Hall will be closed to the public starting Monday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, officials said Thursday.
Those who need to submit planning, building, public works or fire permit applications will be asked to drop them in a box outside city hall. Plan checks and revisions can be submitted via email or a drop box outside city hall. Those with development services related questions will be asked to call 949-718-1888.
Payments to the cashier’s office can be made online, and the Newport Beach Public Library will continue to provide pickup and drop-off services through its website.
The Newport Beach Police Department will also close its counter service to the public, however all essential police services will continue and residents could call or email for non-emergency service.
City Council and commission meetings will continue to be held online and the public was encouraged to participate in the livestream, available on the city’s website, and comment via phone.
The city said the measures would remain in place until further notice.