SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 26 COVID-19 fatalities and 1,292 new cases Thursday as Anaheim’s Downtown Disney District reopened.
The county’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 402, and the cumulative number of cases rose to 21,517.
Of the fatalities reported Thursday, nine involved people in skilled nursing facility residents.
The number of hospitalized patients increased from 679 on Wednesday to 691 Thursday, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 234 to 236.
“The numbers are going to stay high for the next seven days,” Kim said.
According to Kim, the rise in infections was expected to occur as officials relaxed restrictions.
The county is also monitoring a significant rise in infections in the 25 to 34 age group.
“They’re number one with a bullet,” Kim said. “They all kind of left the gate at the same time, but (25-to 34-year-olds) are winning the race by a mile now.”
Newport Beach City Hall also announced it will be closed to the public starting Monday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Also Thursday, several stores and restaurants in Downtown Disney reopened although its amusement parks remain closed.
Dozens of cars were lined up to get in hours before it even opened.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)