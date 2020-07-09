LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three men and two teen boys have been arrested in the February slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.
Los Angeles police reported Thursday that the five suspects had been taken into custody in the murder of Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson. No further details were immediately confirmed and no names were released. It’s unclear where the arrests took place.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Jackson was shot and killed inside a rental home at 2033 Hercules Dr. in the Hollywood Hills.
Los Angeles police officers found Jackson with gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call which came from the East Coast. The caller said that several suspects had broken into the home, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun.
Officers rushed Jackson to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.
The home where the shooting occurred was owned by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp.