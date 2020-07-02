LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County public health officials reported 2,204 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday and 55 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 107,711 cases and 3,457 deaths.
“Unfortunately, we continue to see negative trends in the data and we urgently need to make a change in the trajectory,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “We must make sure we are not unnecessarily spending time outside with others and use this opportunity as a countywide reset.”
Thursday marked the fifth consecutive day the county reported more than 2,000 new cases. Officials said the number still did not include missing lab reports from one of the county’s larger labs.
Officials also reported 1,893 people were hospitalized Thursday, with 28% in intensive care units and 17% of whom were on ventilators — the largest number of people hospitalized since early May, surpassing Wednesday’s figures.
As key indicators continued to spike, health officials called on Angelenos to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
“We need everyone’s help,” Ferrer said. “Please avoid contact with other people who are not part of your household, wear your face covering when out and about and wash your hands frequently.”
Health officials said more than 1.13 people had been tested for coronavirus, with 9% testing positive.
The department will be upgrading its data processing systems over the weekend and is not expected to report new data until Monday.