RELATED: SoCal Restaurants Struggle To Adapt As Governor Rolls Back Reopening

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases statewide, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday ordered 19 counties to shut down all their bars, along with all indoor operations for dine-in restaurants, wineries, wine tasing rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, indoor zoos, museums and cardrooms.

The order will run for at last three weeks.