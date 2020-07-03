Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Apple Thursday temporarily reclosed 15 brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties in response to the recent surge of coronavirus cases.
The company shuttered 13 stores in Los Angeles County, one in Thousand Oaks and another in Rancho Cucamonga.
There is no estimate on when they might reopen.
Apple had shut down its more than 250 U.S. stores in mid-March. It began reopening them in late May, according to CBS News.
