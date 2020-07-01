LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles LGBTQ+ activists are pushing to bring attention to violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people across the city and the country.
On Tuesday, a Black transgender woman was left in critical condition after she was shot in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles LGBT Center said.
The incident happened near 15th Street and Hooper Avenue at about 7:10 p.m on Tuesday. No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not released. A motive in the incident was also unclear.
During Pride month celebrations in June, an All Black Lives Matter march was held to amplify calls for justice that have spread nationwide following the deaths of Tony McDade, a transgender Black man, and others who have been killed at the hands of police.
Last month, the Black LGBTQIA Advisory Board Council also organized a march through L.A. in McDade’s memory.
Advocacy groups have called violence against transgender people in the U.S. an epidemic and are renewing calls for justice.
The FBI reported a significant increase in hate crimes motivated by gender identity bias between 2017 and 2018, the most recent year that federal hate crime data is available.
“Our grief is coupled with outrage at the epidemic of violence against trans people in this country, especially Black trans women,” an L.A. LGBT Center statement reads. “We call upon all people of good conscience to work together to help end the senseless and tragic violence against transgender people. This will require addressing the underlying conditions of anti-transgender bias and racism that increase the risk of violence for all trans women, particularly trans women of color.”