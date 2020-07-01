LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, while Ventura County reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 745 newly confirmed cases and six more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 18,041 cases and 463 deaths. The county said 8,046 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 417 county residents being treated in the hospital Wednesday, with 117 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 196 newly confirmed cases and five more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,746 cases and 258 deaths. The county said an estimated 7,204 had recovered from the illness.
There were 393 county residents being treated in the hospital Tuesday, with 138 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 170 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 3,096 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 46 had died, 1,221 were still under active quarantine and 1,829 had recovered.
There were 68 county residents being treated in the hospital Wednesday, with 24 in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 237,919 Riverside County residents, 146,306 San Bernardino County residents and 64,047 Ventura County residents had been tested.