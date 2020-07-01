SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Beaches and bars in Orange County that do not offer dine-in food service will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.
The move follows a similar order issued this week by Los Angeles and Riverside counties.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced mandatory closures Sunday for bars in several counties and recommended that bars in Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, and Ventura close as well.
Under the orders issued Wednesday by Orange County, alcohol can only be sold in the same transaction as a meal for bars, pubs, breweries, and brewpubs that offer sit-down, dine-in meals.
Bars, pubs, breweries, and brewpubs that do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals themselves, but contract with another vendor to provide that service, may serve dine-in meals in their establishment if the dine-in vendor follows the dine-in restaurant guidance and bar, pub, brewery, and brewpub establishment sells alcohol only in the same transaction as a meal.
Venues that are currently authorized to provide sale of beer, wine, and spirits to be consumed off premises and do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals will follow retailers and offer curbside sales only until further notice.
On Wednesday afternoon, Newport Beach officials said the city beaches will be shut down on for the holiday as well.