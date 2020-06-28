LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California has ordered the mandatory closure of all bars in Los Angeles and six other counties due to the rising spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that the mandatory closure will also impact bars in the following counties: Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare.

In addition, the state is recommending that bars in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, and Ventura close as well.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” Newsom said in statement. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

Dr. Sonia Angell, a state public health officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health, said the state was using data and science to guide their response to COVID-19.

“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission. Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk,” she said. “We all have our part in the fight against community spread of COVID 19. If you go out then remember, wear a face covering, keep your distance and wash your hands frequently.”