LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nine additional Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, officials said, which brings the department’s total to 276 cases.
225 of them are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 124 employees have returned to work, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
In April, LAPD Detective Michael Chang was released from the hospital after being admitted for coronavirus complications.
Kellogg said seven additional Los Angeles Fire Department employees have also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 77. Thirty-five have returned to work, and 42 are at home recovering.
Los Angeles County health officials announced more than 2,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day, confirming there were 2,002 additional cases of COVID-19 reported and 25 additional deaths.
Earlier this week, the county total surpassed 100,000 cases, which prompted officials to issue a dire warning about taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday a new online indicator to monitor the coronavirus threat level. L.A. is currently at orange, which the city said means “we are at extremely high risk of infection” and residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)