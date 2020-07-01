LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported more than 2,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day.

Health officials confirmed there were 2,002 additional cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the countywide total to 105,507 — though officials noted that they were missing reports from one of the county’s larger labs.

There were also 35 more deaths reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 3,402.

Officials also reported that the county was continuing to see steep increases in community spread of the virus. With testing results available for nearly 1,120,000 individuals, the county reported 9% of people were testing positive.

As of Wednesday, 1,889 people were hospitalized, 27% of whom were in intensive care units and 18% of whom were on ventilators — the largest number of people hospitalized since early May.

The county also announced an amended health order, calling for the closure of indoor, in-person dining at restaurants, indoor museums, indoor zoos and aquariums and cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives.

“I know these closures are frustrating and it is heartbreaking to think we are losing ground,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “These immediate actions give us a chance to regain control over the increased spread. With steep increases in cases and hospitalizations, it is important to act now to prevent as many future cases, hospitalizations and deaths as we can.”

The amended health order also requires businesses with three or more known COVID-19 cases within the workplace over the span of 14 days to report the outbreak to the health department.

Earlier this week, Newsom ordered all L.A. County bars closed due to the increase in cases and county officials ordered beaches and beach parking lots closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5 a.m. to prevent crowds from gathering over the holiday weekend. That order also prohibits fireworks displays.

More information about the county’s coronavirus response can be found online.