HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — CBS will air two back-to-back classic episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in a special tribute to Carl Reiner, who died this week at the age of 98.
Reiner created and co-starred “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and personally supervised the original colorization of “Coast to Coast Big Mouth” and “October Eve,” which Reiner considered to be one of the series’ funniest episodes.
“In ‘October Eve,’ I got a chance to perform on the show as someone other than Alan Brady, and I loved the character of Carpetna the artist as soon as I read it,” Reiner said in December 2017.
“The Dick Van Dyke Show” originally aired on CBS from October 1961 through June 1966, receiving a total of 15 primetime Emmy Awards, including five for Reiner.
The two episodes will air Friday at 8 p.m. on CBS.