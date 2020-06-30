LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

The comedian passed away of natural causes Monday at his Beverly Hills home, his assistant told CBS News.

Reiner created and acted in the “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He was famous for his partnership with Mel Brooks. He had dozens of producing, acting, writing and directing credits to his name over a career that spanned seven decades.

“What I am most proud of are, creating The Dick Van Dyke Show and informing Mel Brooks that he’s 2000 Years Old and knows everything,” Carl Reiner tweeted on June 23.

In 2018, he spoke to CBS Local about why he though the show was such a success over its five seasons.

“The show was special and I knew it was special when I did it,” Reiner said. “We stayed away from using any slang of the day and politics of the day. I told all of the writers that I had a feeling this show would last for a long time if we think about it as our own lives and only write about things that pertain to us.

Reiner won a staggering nine Emmy awards over his career. He received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor back in 2000.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote about the human comedy. He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, than I think even he was aware of. Kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise. His scripts were never just funny, they always had something to say about us. — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) June 30, 2020

Reiner began his career writing and acting in “Caesar’s Hour.” He directed such films as “Oh God,” “All of Me,” “The Jerk” and “Summer School,” and acted in “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

He is known to younger audiences for his role as Saul Bloom in the “Oceans” movies.

Reiner met Estelle Lebost as a GI during World War II and they married in 1943.

“He was just extremely handsome,” Estelle told CBS News back in 2007.

They had three children. Lebost passed away in 2008.

His son, Rob Reiner, went on to become a prominent actor and director in his own right, directing the classics “When Harry Met Sally” and “Stand by Me.” Lebost delivered one of the most memorable movie lines in film history in “When Harry Met Sally” when she said, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl. https://t.co/H7A4ZwIqfc — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 30, 2020

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020

It will take a while to process losing Carl Reiner because he’s been making me laugh since I was little. That’s some very funny processing helping leaven the sadness. Thank you, Carl. You done good. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 30, 2020

Even at 98, it was too soon to lose @carlreiner – a brilliantly funny, kind and prolific man. Love to the excellent family and friends he left behind — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 30, 2020

The world has lost a legend and I have lost a friend. There will never be another #CarlReiner. Truly a towering figure in entertainment. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Rob and the whole Reiner family. A sad, sad day 😥 pic.twitter.com/Is1yeACpnN — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) June 30, 2020

R.I.P. Carl Reiner. Growing up Carl was like a second dad to me. He was the greatest. Not just as a comic legend but as a man. There was no one else this funny and this nice. I loved him. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 30, 2020

