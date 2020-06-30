CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

Carl Reiner at The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute To Television’s Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 21, 2019, in Beverly Hills. (Getty Images)

The comedian passed away of natural causes Monday at his Beverly Hills home, his assistant told CBS News.

Reiner created and acted in the “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He was famous for his partnership with Mel Brooks. He had dozens of producing, acting, writing and directing credits to his name over a career that spanned seven decades.

“What I am most proud of are, creating The Dick Van Dyke Show and informing Mel Brooks that he’s 2000 Years Old and knows everything,” Carl Reiner tweeted on June 23.

In 2018, he spoke to CBS Local about why he though the show was such a success over its five seasons.

“The show was special and I knew it was special when I did it,” Reiner said. “We stayed away from using any slang of the day and politics of the day. I told all of the writers that I had a feeling this show would last for a long time if we think about it as our own lives and only write about things that pertain to us.

Reiner won a staggering nine Emmy awards over his career. He received the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor back in 2000.

Reiner began his career writing and acting in “Caesar’s Hour.” He directed such films as “Oh God,” “All of Me,” “The Jerk” and “Summer School,” and acted in “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

He is known to younger audiences for his role as Saul Bloom in the “Oceans” movies.

Reiner met Estelle Lebost as a GI during World War II and they married in 1943.

“He was just extremely handsome,” Estelle told CBS News back in 2007.

They had three children. Lebost passed away in 2008.

His son, Rob Reiner, went on to become a prominent actor and director in his own right, directing the classics “When Harry Met Sally” and “Stand by Me.” Lebost delivered one of the most memorable movie lines in film history in “When Harry Met Sally” when she said, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

“Last night my dad passed away,” Rob Reiner tweeted Tuesday morning. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

