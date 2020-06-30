SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Investigators are looking for a man who set a Santa Monica Police Department squad car ablaze during the George Floyd protests last month.
The unmarked Ford Crown Victoria was vandalized and set on fire while parked at a Santa Monica Civic Auditorium loading dock on the evening of May 31, police said.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as white, in his mid-20s, with red or blonde hair and a reddish beard. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm and a stud earring on his left ear.
He wore a bandana with an American flag and a black and white baseball hat with a “DONPISTO” logo on the front.
On the afternoon of Sunday, May 31, peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd degenerated into chaos when looters descended on the city, ransacking and vandalizing businesses and setting nine fires. The Third Street Promenade was especially hard hit.
About 100 National Guard troops were finally brought in to Santa Monica that night to disperse the crowds.
More than 400 people were arrested. Of those, 95% were not residents of Santa Monica.
The FBI is assisting SMPD in the investigation. Anyone with information on his identity should contact detectives at 310-458-8398 or submit tips to crimetips@smgov.net.