SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Two more women have been arrested in connection with the looting of a beauty supply store in San Bernardino after peaceful protests turned violent.
Joy’s Beauty Supplies, 294 E. Baseline St. was ransacked by looters on May 31 after peaceful protests turned into looting throughout San Bernardino. The store’s employees told investigators that hair products, hair styling tools and accessories had been stolen from the business.
One of the suspects was identified from surveillance video and a search warrant was served at the suspect’s home, where several items stolen from the business were found, along with a second suspect.
Police say Micko Shamia Brown and Desiree Lashaye Zimmerman, both 23 of San Bernardino, admitted to their involvement in the looting and were arrested on charges of burglary and looting. Police had already made one arrest in connection with the looting of this store.
Anyone with information about looting during the recent civil unrest can contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 or email lootingtips@sbcity.org.