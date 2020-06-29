2 More Women Arrested In Looting Of San Bernardino Beauty Supply Store One of the suspects was identified from surveillance video and a search warrant was served at the suspect’s home, where several items stolen from the business were found, along with a second suspect.

Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted In Crash That Killed 11-Year-Old Girl In HighlandDeputies were called to the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, where they found an unresponsive 11-year-old girl on the side of the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.