SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A woman has been arrested on suspicion of looting a beauty supply store in San Bernardino during recent civil unrest over the death of George Floyd.
Police say they identified Keyairra Cloyd, 28, as the woman captured on surveillance video looting Joy’s Beauty Supplies, 293 E. Baseline St., on May 31 after a protest that erupted into violence.
Still images from store surveillance showed a woman in a white tank top, denim shorts and white tennis shoes gathering what appeared to be packages of hair and other products from the salon.
Cloyd was found at her home on June 20. Police say she admitted to being involved with the looting at Joy’s Beauty Supplies to investigators.
She faces a charge of looting during a state of emergency.
Anyone with information about other instances of looting or vandalism can contact Detective W. Porch at (909) 384-5640 or lootingtips@sbcity.org.
