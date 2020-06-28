LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Under Armour announced this weekend that it is taking steps to end its partnership with the University of California Los Angeles.

The news comes as college athletics nationwide have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports apparel company said in a statement that they are exercising their right to terminate the contract because they have been paying for marketing benefits they haven’t received “for an extended time period.”

Under Armour and UCLA are currently in a record-setting 15-year, $280 million deal that they entered into in May 2016.

The university’s Athletics Director Dan Guerrero said the school was pushing back on attempts to end the contract.

“UCLA Athletics learned this week that Under Armour is attempting to terminate its 15-year apparel and footwear contract with us and the Bruin community. We are exploring all our options to resist Under Armour’s actions,” Guerrero said. “We remain committed to providing our hard-working staff and student-athletes with the footwear, apparel and equipment needed to train and compete at the highest level, as they — and our loyal Bruin fans — deserve.”

As part of the 15-year contract, Under Armour designs and supplies sports apparel for all of UCLA’s 25 varsity athletic teams, replacing the school’s previous deal with Adidas.

Guerrero, who has been with UCLA since 2002, previously announced his retirement, which goes into effect July 1. He is being replaced by former Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond.

