ATWATER VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Hugo’s Tacos in Atwater Village has opted to close temporarily after it says its employees have received push back from customers refusing to honor the mask mandate.
On a sign posted on its window, it stated in part:
“Our Taco stands are exhausted by the constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks. Staff have been harassed, called numerous names, and had objects and liquids thrown at them.”
The notice went on to say that the location would be “taking a break to recharge,” but that other locations would remain open.
Hugo’s Tacos is the latest entity experiencing backlash from customers over mask mandates.
On Saturday, a shopper at a North Hollywood Trader Joe’s was filmed having an angry outburst after being told to wear a mask inside the store. The incident was caught on cellphone video and shared widely on social media, garnering more than seven million views as of Saturday night.
Right now, 31 states do not mandate that people wear masks when out in public; 19 states, including California, do.