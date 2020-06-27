LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shopper at a North Hollywood Trader Joe’s was filmed having an angry outburst after being told to wear a mask inside the store.
The incident was caught on cellphone video and shared widely on social media, garnering more than seven million views as of Saturday night.
In the video, the shopper was heard yelling expletives and calling employees “Democratic pigs.”
At one point in the clip, she slammed her shopping basket on the ground and stormed off toward the exit.
The shopper was at the store on opening day of a new Trader Joe’s location in the North Hollywood neighborhood.
Gov. Gavin Newsom made face coverings mandatory in most cases throughout the state of California.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, people have been defying requirements and challenging orders to wear masks all across the country.
In Orange County, the county’s chief health officer resigned after facing death threats over her mask mandate.
To date, 31 states do not mandate people wear masks when out in public, while 19 states, including California, do require them.
There are mask mandate exemptions for people with medical concerns that make it dangerous to wear a covering over the nose and mouth.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing face coverings, staying at least six feet away from others in public, and maintaining proper hand hygiene to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.