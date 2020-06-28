LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several former law enforcement officers, including some from Southern California, are caught up in a scandal involving alleged online threats against an activist.
The alleged threats were made against activist and journalist Shaun King in a private Facebook group and has prompted several police agencies, including Long Beach and Inglewood, to investigate.
Long Beach police took to Twitter after recently learning that three former officers could possibly be involved.
The department issued a statement as a result, which read in part:
“The Long Beach Police Department is appalled and deeply disturbed by the tone and content of the posts … and will not tolerate any bias, racism, or threats to individuals.” Additionally, the Mayor of Long Beach said the city is turning to the FBI to investigate.
Inglewood police is also looking into whether one of their retired officers was involved. Up north, a Tracy police employee was fired over his participation in a private group chat, allegedly plotting to kill King.
