LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department Thursday said it was investigating after three former officers allegedly posted violent threats against activist Shaun King on a private Facebook page for California law enforcement.

In a piece published on Medium, King said that the group’s members, who used their real names, were “openly plotting and planning (his) assassination.”

Screenshots included in the article showed current and former officers of various California agencies posting messages such as, “Toss this guy from a helicopter,” “Need a sniper,” “Shaun King needs to be put down,” “I recommend retro active birth control, or post birth abortion, whatever you wanna call it,” and other threats that seemed to be aimed at King.

LBPD released a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging that threatening messages had been sent to the department’s investigations bureau for review and recommendations regarding a criminal investigation. The department further said the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be assisting.

A message from the #LBPD regarding potential threats of violence to @shaunking. Read below ⬇️ https://t.co/Q07YylyIzz pic.twitter.com/dSm1wbHnbH — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 25, 2020

According to King, the threats began with retired Long Beach Police officer Laura Tartgaglione who allegedly wrote, “The man who put this tweet out today is a FOUNDING MEMBER OF BLM, he also introduced Bernie Sanders at his attempted presidential run. I think (California) needs to start putting a team together or retired military, police and NRA MEMBERS! We have no protection. These criminals that the Democrats created need to be stopped.”

The department said it was “appalled and deeply disturbed” by the posts.

“We are 100% committed to working in partnership with our community to ensure that all people are treated with respect and professionalism and will not tolerate any bias, racism or threats to individuals,” the statement said.