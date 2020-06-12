PASADENA (CBSLA) – Dozens of residents were moved out of a Pasadena nursing home late Thursday night after it appears it may have been stripped of its state license amid a coronavirus outbreak at the facility which has claimed eight lives.

At around 11 p.m., several ambulances lined up outside Golden Cross Health Care facility, located at 1450 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in order to remove residents and relocate them to other nursing home facilities.

Los Angles County Fire Department paramedics at the scene said they were called out to move 63 residents because Golden Cross was delicensed by the California Attorney General’s office.

CBSLA has yet to confirm with the state if and exactly why the facility was delicensed.

According to the latest numbers from the city of Pasadena, Golden Cross has had 104 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 72 among residents and 32 among staff. Eight people have died of the disease.

It was one of several skilled nursing facilities across L.A. County to which National Guard medical teams were deployed back in April.

Olivia Scally told CBSLA early Friday morning that she just received word that her mother would have to be moved.

“I think it was too many patients that were ill, and they didn’t get it under control with the National Guard, but I believe that for the welfare of the patients, that they decided that they would separate them to other facilities, and my mom is one,” Scally told CBSLA.

Scally didn’t yet know where her mother was being taken.

Nineteen long-term care facilities in Pasadena have reported at least one case of coronavirus. Brighton Care Center, which is also located on Fair Oaks Avenue — only about a half-mile from Golden Cross — has had the largest outbreak, with 128 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths.

There have been 1,023 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pasadena and 84 deaths. Across L.A. County as a whole, there are 68,875 confirmed cases and 2,813 deaths. Nursing home residents have accounted for about half of all coronavirus fatalities in L.A. County.