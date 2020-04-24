LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – National Guard teams have been deployed to at least four nursing homes in the Los Angeles metropolitan area which have had coronavirus outbreaks, according to a report Thursday.
Eight-member National Guard teams were deployed to the Brighton Care Center in Pasadena, the Gardena Convalescent Center, the Hollywood Premier Healthcare Center in in East Hollywood and the Alcott Rehabilitation Center in Central Los Angeles, according to the Pasadena Star-News.
Based on the latest numbers from the California Department of Public Health’s website:
- The Brighton Care Center has at least 43 cases among residents and another 20 among staff.
- Hollywood Premier has 29 among residents and 25 among staff.
- Gardena has 33 among residents and 18 among staff.
- Alcott has less than 11 cases among staff.
There are 26 L.A. County nursing homes which are reporting at least 20 cases among residents, L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported Thursday. It’s unclear how DPH decided which nursing homes to deploy the National Guard to, the Pasadena-Star reports.
There are 3,343 coronavirus cases at 286 institutional settings across L.A. County, which include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers and supporting living facilities.
310 residents in institutional settings have died of coronavirus in L.A. County, the majority of which resided in nursing homes. That accounts for 39 percent of all coronavirus deaths in L.A. County so far.
As of Thursday, there were 17,508 coronavirus cases and 797 deaths countywide from the disease.